English golfers get the go ahead to play on Welsh border course

Chris Jones and Keri Braughall who were able to return to Llanymynech Golf Club a fortnight again as they live in Wales

The Golf Club near Oswestry is in Wales - although the road to it runs from neighbouring Pant in Shropshire.

Although England lifted restrictions yesterday (mon) to allow outdoor sports there was still a worry about people from England crossing the border.

Over the weekend the club was unable to get a definitive answer to whether its English members could join Welsh players who have been able to get onto the greens for the last fortnight.

But, chairman, Stuart Jones, said a message from the Welsh Government last night had given the club reassurance that its English members would not be fined for playing on the course.

"Steffan Roberts the Welsh Government Director for Sport contacted club officials to say that all members of Llanymynech Golf Club, whether residing in England or Wales can cross the border for the purposes of sport as a reasonable excuse under the Welsh Guidelines," he said.

Llanymynech has 15 holes in Wales and three in England.

Mr Jones said; "We were told on Saturday night by Powys County Council that if any English members crossed the border we could be fined as a club and members could be fined," he said.

"We sent emails out everywhere but we couldn't get an answer from anyone."