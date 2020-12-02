Landlord given community order for sexually assaulting girl

A pub landlord has been given a community order for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his pub by kissing her.

Robert Hedley, 57, was convicted earlier this year of sexual assault. It happened in June of 2018 at the Bradford Arms, Llanymynech.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Hedley kissed the girl without her consent.

He had denied sexual assault and stood trial earlier this year, but in October was convicted by a jury.

He returned to the same court to be sentenced last week, where he was given a community order to last 18 months.

As part of the order, he will have to complete the Maps for Change programme for sex offenders, as well as 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

Hedley, of North Road in Llanymynech, was also ordered to pay the £3,000 costs of the prosecution as well as a victim surcharge.

