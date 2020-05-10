Rainbow bricks at Llanymynech house for the NHS

Summerr Morgan and her children Carter, 7, and Harper, 5, spent a day chalking rainbow colours onto a wall at the front of their house in Llanymynech, on Shropshire's border with Wales.

Summerr, who works from home, said it was an idea to put some smiles on the faces of their neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

"We got some chalk from eBay, because it's sold out in the shops," she said.

"The kids just started doing it, it took them about five hours altogether.

"I did the very top with a ladder borrowed from next door, the kids did most of it and stood on chairs for the middle.

"The neighbours love it and cars keep stopping for people to have a look. Someone left sweets on our doorstep this morning, saying that they liked the rainbow house.

"Lots of tractors go past our house and they all wave to the kids.

"The kids love it, they don't want it to go away and they had fun doing it. I just hope it doesn't rain now!"