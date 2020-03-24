Advertising
Work on canal is suspended due to coronavirus
Work on the last 330m of canal restoration work has been postponed.
Volunteers will cease efforts of the Montgomery Canal Restoration near Llanymynech due to coronavirus.
Fred Barrett, publicity officer for the Shropshire Union Canal Society, said: “It is with great regret that Shropshire Union Canal Society has understandably suspended activity on the last 330 metres of dry channel that will link the newly re-developed Crickheath Winding Hole to the restored section at Pryces Bridge.
“This is particularly disappointing because the March work party had provided a sense of real purpose, having overcome a number of very challenging problems during the dreadful weather conditions that prevailed in the winter.”
