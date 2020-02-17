Menu

Advertising

Man, 80, rescued after falling down steep bank at Llanymynech Golf Club

By Lisa O'Brien | Llanymynech | News | Published:

An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital today after falling down a steep bank at Llanymynech Golf Club.

The Welsh Ambulance Service and firefighters in Welshpool were called to the incident at about 12.05pm.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters assisted with the rescue of an 80-year-old man who had fallen about six metres down an embankment.

The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, although it is not known if he suffered any injuries.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Monday to reports of a person having fallen at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry.

"The Wales Air Ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance attended.

"One patient was conveyed by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Llanymynech Mid Wales Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News