Man, 80, rescued after falling down steep bank at Llanymynech Golf Club

The Welsh Ambulance Service and firefighters in Welshpool were called to the incident at about 12.05pm.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters assisted with the rescue of an 80-year-old man who had fallen about six metres down an embankment.

The man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, although it is not known if he suffered any injuries.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Monday to reports of a person having fallen at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry.

"The Wales Air Ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance attended.

"One patient was conveyed by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”