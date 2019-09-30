Landslide closes main road near Welshpool

Torrential overnight rain made the hillside on the A490 near Guilsfield unstable and the landslide happened late afternoon.

Police warned people to stay away from the area as diversions were put in place.

*** Road Closure***



A490 closed near Valley View Holiday Park Pentre’r Beirdd due to landslide. Police at scene awaiting @powyshighways for road closures and diversions. pic.twitter.com/nwtUeYnoNa — Welshpool Police - Heddlu Trallwng (@WelshpoolPolice) September 29, 2019

The landslide, which took trees with it onto the main road happened near to the Valley View Holiday Park, Pentre’r Beirdd near Trefnanney.

More rain was expected overnight.

Also in mid Wales trains between Newtown and Machynlleth were cancelled because of flooding on the track.