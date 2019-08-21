Willow wins title at crossbreed competition

The pooch, from Llanymynech near Oswestry, recently won first place in the Prettiest Bitch class at the Scruffts heat at MediaCityUK in Salford.

She and Cerys will now go on to compete in the semi-final stages and possibly the finals, both hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, next year.

The competition attracted over 100 crossbreeds and their owners with Willow and Cerys just four pairs making it through to the next stage.

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, sponsored by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, is open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs.

Judging the competitors on the day was Manchester-born singer-songwriter, Daley, who shot to fame after having co-written and featured on the Gorillaz single “Doncamatic” 2009, and more recently touring with Stevie Wonder.

He said it was the bond between Willow, a cocker spaniel/springer cross, and Cerys, shone through the competition.

Willow was also judged on character, health, personality and good temperament with people and other dogs.

Cerys' mum, Colleen said her daughter had been born an animal lover.

"We had a cat until Cerys was four. She cried for about half an hour when the cat died, and then all she wanted was a dog," she said.

"We bought a labrador and then a rescue dog, who as both still with us, but it wasn't until we got Willow a a puppy that Cerys really bonded with her."

"They worship each other and Cerys has done agility with her and been to some little shows."

"It is amazing to see the bond between the pair of them."