School builds new home for feathered friends

Carreghofa School in Llanymynech has five chickens, who are now living in a purpose-built area of the playground so pupils can access them more easily when looking after them.

Headteacher Claire Pritchard said the chickens are hugely popular with the children, who take turns to feed them and collect their eggs.

The materials for the chicken shed were donated by SWG Construction (Build and Renovate) Ltd, who have recently finished building an extension at the front of the school, and Travis Perkins.

Mrs Pritchard said: “We are very grateful to SWG and Travis Perkins for providing the materials, and the chicken area is a welcome addition to the playground.

“It has been a great way of opening an area of the school grounds which was not previously in use, and as well as the chickens we also now have a gardening area where children are growing potatoes, rhubarb and strawberries.

“Caring for animals and gardening are proven to be really beneficial to children’s emotional development, so it’s fantastic that we can now give our pupils that opportunity.

“They have responsibility for looking after the chickens and collecting eggs, which we offer to parents for a donation to school funds.”

Nigel Stephens, of SWG Construction in Welshpool, said the firm was delighted to help the school and give the children a much-needed new home.

“We have extended the front of the school, building a new reception area and creating a new staff room, which has made the entrance to the school much more welcoming,” he said.

“Much of the work had to be done during school hours, so our team worked really hard to keep the noise and disruption to a minimum so the children weren’t disturbed.

“During our time at the school we heard that the chickens needed a new home and were only too pleased to help by providing the materials, along with Travis Perkins.

“It’s great to see everything finished and the pupils clearly really enjoy looking after the chickens and growing fruit and vegetables in the raised beds.”