Primary school rated 'good' by Estyn

Carreghofa Primary School in Llanymynech was visited in March by inspectors from Estyn.

The report rated the school 'good' in all areas and praised the leadership of headteacher Claire Pritchard who took over in 2013.

It said: "The headteacher has a clear vision for the school which she communicates well to pupils, staff, governors and parents.

"Her vision successfully promotes the development of happy, successful learners in an inclusive and supportive environment. As a result, most pupils achieve well in many areas and have high levels of wellbeing."

It also acknowledged the the school's positive attitude to learning Welsh, the progress pupils have made in writing and reading, and noted nearly all children displayed good behaviour.

Mrs Pritchard said: "We're delighted to be recognised as a 'good' a school because it shows the hard work and dedication of the staff and pupils in promoting wellbeing as a priority.

"I'm particularly proud that the inspector recognised our innovative approach to ICT and all pupils' involvement in developing the school and taking it forward.

"We work hard on ICT and each child in Year 6 has a Chromebook to do the majority of their work."

Inspectors said the school must now work on improving the provision for pupils to use their writing and numeracy skills independently, raise the standards of handwriting and presentation, and improve the quality of outdoor learning and punctuality at the start of the day.