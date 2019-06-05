Menu

Alpacas make home visit

By Sue Austin

Residents at a Shropshire care home came face to face with two very special visitors when a pair of alpacas were given a grand tour.

Fiona Glover of the Uplands, centre back, with Ray and Kath Buckley, left, David Williams, and Sarah Tickle of Admiral View Alpacas. The alpacas are Monty, left, and Alexandra.

Alexandra and Monty proved a big hit with residents at the Uplands in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

They journeyed from their home at Criggion on the Welsh border with Sarah Tickle from Admirals View Alpacas and were led around the units for residents to meet them.

Fiona Glover from the Uplands said the visit was a huge success and had put a big smile on the faces of residents who were able to stroke the alpacas.

She added: “They were so well behaved, and the residents were amazed with their friendliness and calmness.

“Both animals seemed so at home here happily going from unit to unit, lounge to bedroom and even up and down in the lift.

“One of our residents who is no longer able to leave her room was fascinated by the two woolly visitors at her bedside. Her husband said it had been a long time since he had seen his wife smile like that – she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“The residents were able to pat them and feel their luxurious fleeces, and the animals were rewarded with a few carrots.”

Llanymynech
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

