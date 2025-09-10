Stunning drone pictures show water level in major Mid Wales reservoir that helps supply West Midlands
A series of stunning pictures have shown the water level in a major Mid Wales reservoir which help supply the West Midlands.
The pictures of Clywedog Reservoir, near Llanidloes in Mid Wales, show the decline in water levels since July this year.
The reservoir has been in place since the 1960s. It was created with the construction of a giant dam, which was completed in 1967.
Clywedog is used to regulate the flow of the River Severn, which winds its way through Mid Wales and Shropshire - in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.
It allows for water to be taken out of the Severn to provide for residents in the West Midlands.
Picture captured by From Above Drone Photography show the water level at the reservoir this week - with a comparison from July showing how much it had dropped in the intervening months.