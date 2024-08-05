Police appeal for dash cam footage after motorcyclist dies at scene of mid Wales crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a road traffic collision on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig, near Llanidloes, at around 4.40pm on Sunday.

Officers say the collision involved a Land Rover Defender and a red Ducati motorcycle.

"Sadly, the male rider died at the scene," said a spokesperson for the police.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened at about 2.30am on Monday.

"Anyone who may have been travelling along the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig at the time is asked to contact police.

"Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles."

Officers are asking for people to use the reference number 24*677846.

Police can be contacted either online by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.