Dyfed Powys Police said thanked the public for their patience

Dyfed Powys Police said it had charged two men in connection with an incident at a property in Valentine Court, Great Oak Street, Llanidloes, on Monday, July 17.

Following a report on Monday afternoon, there was a police presence in the area, which continued throughout Tuesday.

A spokesman for the force said: "Following their arrest on Monday, we can confirm Wayne Butler, aged 36, and Stephen Dixon, aged 51, both of Valentine Court, were charged with wounding with intent, false imprisonment and blackmail, last night.

"Both have been remanded to Mold Magistrates Court this morning.

"No-one else is being sought in connection with the incident at this time.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Valentine Court area between 3am and 4.30pm on Monday.

"Dyfed-Powys Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.