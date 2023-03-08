Chocolate school gives sweet treat to tourism industry

Chocolate making

Owner of Coco Pzazz and Coco Live, Lori Whinn, said: “We are looking forward to meeting businesses and introducing them to our Coco Pzazz chocolate and events at Coco Live.

“We encourage them to please come along to find out more about us, taste our range and also make some chocolate to take home with them.

“It’s just the sort of workshop experience that their guests and visitors to Mid Wales may enjoy and we would love tourism and hospitality businesses to experience it for themselves to help us share the word.

The chocolate makers hold hands on, fun events ranging from a ‘Chocolate Experience’, where chocolate bars and shards are made and decorated, through to making filled chocolates and truffles with a selection of caramel and ganache fillings.

“Our informal approach, encouraging bowls to be scraped and spoons to be licked, is a hit with everyone,” said Lori. After all, chocolate tends to bring out the inner child in all of us.”