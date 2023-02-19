Notification Settings

Father dies and son is injured in accident on farm

By Sue Austin

A farmer has died and his son has been seriously injured following a farm accident in mid Wales.

Welsh Wales ambulance stock
The tragedy happened at a farm at Aberhosan between Llanidloes and Machynlleth on Friday.

The Health and Safety Executive says it is investigating the accident.

Local people say the farmer who died was Iwan Evans. His son, Dafydd is being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Dafydd is a member of Machynlleth Male Voice choir and had be due to take part in a concert on Saturday. The event was cancelled as a mark of respect.

Aled Griffiths, a member of the choir, said the tragedy had shocked the local community.

"We cancelled the show as a mark of respect for Dafydd, but also out of respect for the family who are grieving after the loss of Iwan," he said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

