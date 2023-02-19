Father dies and son is injured in accident on farm

Welsh Wales ambulance stock

The tragedy happened at a farm at Aberhosan between Llanidloes and Machynlleth on Friday.

The Health and Safety Executive says it is investigating the accident.

Local people say the farmer who died was Iwan Evans. His son, Dafydd is being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Dafydd is a member of Machynlleth Male Voice choir and had be due to take part in a concert on Saturday. The event was cancelled as a mark of respect.

Aled Griffiths, a member of the choir, said the tragedy had shocked the local community.