New chef joins team at mid Wales restaurant

Jamie Tully, left, at the Trewythen Arms Hotel, Llanidloes Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Jamie has joined Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen in Llanidloes where he is working closely with head chef Paul Fox and four other chefs, including three apprentices

One of his first jobs was to devise a mouth-watering Christmas menu which features traditional turkey as well as seasonal game dishes influenced by his trademark international flavours.

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, which has seven en-suite bedrooms and a 50-cover restaurant, is owned by Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.

The business is developing apprentices to become the next generation of chefs and front of house staff for the hospitality industry.

“My focus at Chartists 1770 is to cook great food using the best seasonal, Welsh ingredients to create a casual, gastro style dining experience,” said Tully, who is originally from Builth Wells.

“Our new menu offers refined Christmas food with turkey and a selection of game – venison, duck and rabbit.

“Customers can expect the same international flavours that were so popular at Teulu Restaurant and which offer something completely different to any other restaurants in the area.

Future plans by Jamie, who has cooked for the super-rich and famous around the globe, include a taster menu for private dining events in four outdoor dining pods at Chartists 1770, with the food cooked over a charcoal barbecue.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “Jamie has expressed what he wants to achieve now he is back home in Mid Wales and I am more than happy to provide a platform for him to deliver that ambition and take Chartists 1770 to the next level.