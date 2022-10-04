Chocolate workshops back up and running with charity events

The chocolate making

The schools were halted for two years during the pandemic, but founder Lori Whinn has relaunched them with plans for a couple of charity workshops, with the proceeds going to Village by Village.

The Ghana charity, which works to reduce child poverty in chocolate growing areas, has a vision to ensure that children have access to clean water, basic sanitation and a chance of a better life through education.

Coco Live's team of experienced chocolate makers pass on their skills to participants at hands on, fun events.

Lori has recently joined MWT Cymru tan independent membership organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia to encourage visitors to mid Wales to visit.

Groups of up to 30 people are welcomed to the Coco Live workshops at Parc Derwen Fawr. The company can cater for families, schools, community groups and organisations as well as for the more serious and ambitious chocolate makers.

Workshops can be tailored to special dietary requirements, such as vegan and for celebrations, including birthday parties or family celebrations.

To book a place in a chocolate school, workshop or tasting experience, visit coco-live.co.uk.

“We have made chocolate with people of all ages - from four to 90 plus, and it's a fun and tasty experience all round. It is a popular group activity for societies and families, and we also plan monthly ticketed workshops so that individuals or smaller groups can come along.