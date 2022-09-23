Consultation over two wind turbine parks

wind turbines

Bute Energy, which postponed the original events due to the period of national mourning, says they will now be held on October 4, from 3.30-7.30pm at Llanidloes Community Hall and October 5 3.30-7.30pm at Llangurig Community Centre.

The local community is being invited to find out more and have its say on emerging plans for two new renewable energy parks, Banc Du and Rhiwlas, in Powys.

Based in and focused on Wales, Bute Energy is developing proposals for up to 15 wind turbines at Rhiwlas Energy Park and up to seven wind turbines at Banc Du Energy Park, with a maximum blade height of 200m. The plans may also include photovoltaic solar panels and battery storage, subject to further technical studies.

Combined, it is estimated that the two energy parks could generate up to 145 MW of electricity, which is equivalent to providing enough power to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 125,500 homes.

The two energy parks are situated close to Llangurig. The Rhiwlas project is located approximately 2km to the southeast and the Banc Du project is located approximately 2km to the northwest. Both sites are currently a mix of grazing land and hilltop moorland, with some small blocks of forestry.

The public exhibition boards can be viewed online from October 4 and online feedback forms are available at the project websites: bancduenergypark.wales and rhiwlasenergypark.wales. The deadline for comments has been extended to October 17.

Alasdair Adey, Project Manager at Bute Energy, said: “We believe that Banc Du and Rhiwlas Energy Parks can help unlock and increase renewable energy generation across Wales to help meet Welsh Government net zero targets.”

“It’s really important to us that as many people as possible share their thoughts and ideas on our initial proposals for the energy parks. We want to ensure that communities living and working in the area have a chance to inform and influence the proposals we’re developing.”

“We are committed to delivery of wider community benefits, and we will work closely with communities to identify local and regional needs within the area. We are seeking the views of the community into how our community benefit fund takes shape.”