Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in crash with ambulance

The collision happened on the A483 Llanbister to Camnant road in Powys on Saturday morning. The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that another casualty involved in the crash was also taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage.

A spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A483 Llanbister to Camnant in Powys today.

"Officers were called to the collision involving an ambulance and a motorcycle at about 10.25am.

"A passenger on the motorbike suffered serious injuries. The road was closed and reopened at 6.30pm.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed to the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage from the collision, or either of the vehicles shortly before, to get in touch. Quote reference: DP-20220730-109."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “At approximately 10.20am yesterday, Saturday 30 July, an emergency ambulance was involved in a road traffic accident on the A483 in the Llanbadarn Fynydd area of Powys.

"We sent two additional ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by an operations manager.

"One person was taken by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and another taken by road to Royal Stoke University Hospital."