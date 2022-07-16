Two wind farms planned for mid Wales

One of the wind farm sites at Rhiwlas

Bute Energy has submitted environmental scoping requests to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, for energy parks at Banc Du and Rhiwlas, near Llangurig, south of Llanidloes.

This will ascertain the environmental and technical information required to take forward the plans.

The Rhiwlas Energy Park proposals include the construction and operation of up to 15 wind turbines. The plans may also include photovoltaic solar panels and battery storage, subject to further technical studies.

The Banc Du Energy Park site includes up to seven wind turbines and again has the potential to include photovoltaic solar panels and battery storage.

Bute Energy says both sites are currently a mix of grazing land and hilltop moorland, with some small blocks of forestry. The operational Bryn Titli wind farm is situated to the south of the Rhiwlas site, and Bryn Blaen wind farm lies to the east of the Band Du site.

It says combined the two energy parks could generate up to 145 MW of electricity, which is equivalent to providing enough power to meet the annual electricity needs of approximately 125,500 homes.

Alasdair Adey, Project Manager at Bute Energy, said: “Bute is committed to being a primary driver in helping tackle the climate emergency in Wales, through unlocking and increasing renewable energy generation across Wales to help meet Welsh Government net zero targets.

"We are committed to working closely with local communities in relation to both the Banc Du and Rhiwlas projects. We look forward to engaging later this year and throughout the development process. Our experienced team will be supported and guided by specialist advisers and technical experts to ensure our planning applications assist in addressing key national priorities to deliver a vibrant economy, achieve decarbonisation and climate‑resilience, and improve the well‑being of our communities.”

The first phase of early community engagement will begin later this summer, when those interested in the projects will have an opportunity to find out more and speak to the project team.

This will be followed by a statutory consultation on the detailed proposals and draft technical documents before the plans are finalised and a planning application submitted in 2023.

Bute Energy is also preparing a scoping request for submission to PEDW over the coming weeks for Nant Mithil Energy Park, at Radnor Forest which will also be consulted on in late summer.

Alongside its energy park plans, Bute is developing a grid development strategy and is currently assessing potential route corridors to connect it’s mid-Wales energy parks to the National Transmission System operated by National Grid. The first public consultation on these grid connections is planned for later this year.