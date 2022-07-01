Community projects win awards from water company

One of the community events at the Wilderness company

The Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Fund has recently awarded its second round of grants and has now awarded over £50,000 in funding to support community projects over the past year, as part of the water company’s commitment to support local communities in their region.

The first of these, The Wilderness Trust, has been teaching skills in sustainable living for over 30 years from its farm base in the heart of Llanidloes. Its green hub and community space brings people together to support wellbeing and this grant will support their project to turn a derelict garage into a Community Apple Press, to involve local people in the pressing of surplus fruit, engaging young people with learning disabilities and the wider community in activities as well as benefitting the environment by reducing waste.

Kevin Blockley, Director at The Wilderness Trust, said: “The Wilderness Trust is so excited to be working with Hafren Dyfrdwy through their Community Fund to bring this derelict building back to life for the benefit of the local community. Having a permanent location for the press in the heart Llanidloes is a great advantage and we can now build on the work we have started with the reduction of waste and working with marginalised people.”

The second recent recipient of an award is Llanfyllin Shed, a community-based group that was originally set up as a way for local men to meet up on a regular basis and give them the opportunity to share and learn new skills, whilst at the same time build friendships, support each other and have some fun. They work with those who may be facing challenges in their lives such as retirement, unemployment, physical and mental health and loneliness and isolation.

Gillian Johnson, Treasurer at Llanfyllin Shed said: ‘’This Project will provide the Shed with the opportunity to make a significant positive contribution to the local community. The funding will be used to develop our current space and facilities so that we can expand support to reach more people in the community.’’

Jade Gough from the Hafren Dyfrdwy, whose parent company is Severn Trent, said: “We saw lots of interest for our second funding round, and we’re delighted to be able to support more fantastic projects in our region, who are truly making a difference in our communities.’’

Hafren Dyfrdwy’s Community Fund was created for new projects that aim to improve community wellbeing. To find out more about the fund, visit hdcymru.co.uk/communityfund.