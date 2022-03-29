Notification Settings

Quilters have two exhibitions in one as they display their lockdown designs

By Sue Austin

Welsh Heritage Quilters will have two exhibitions in one at their event at the Minerva Arts Centre, Llanidloes, from April 9 – 23.

The quilters usually hold an hold an exhibition every two years but the 2020 event was cancelled.

The 2022 exhibition, named 20:20 Vision, will also include a display of extra quilts made during lockdown. This section will be called “Time Well Spent”.

There will be a varied range of exhibits, both large and small and some in response to suggested themes inlcuding Long and Lean, the Roaring Twenties and the Field of Cloth of Gold.

A spokesperson said: "The year 2020 was the 500th anniversary of a meeting between King Henry VIII of England and King Francis 1 of France to increase their bond of friendship. Each king tried to outshine the other, with dazzling tents and clothes, huge feasts, music and jousting. The tents and the costumes displayed such outrageous magnificence that the meeting was named The 'Field of Cloth of Gold'."

There will also be stalls at the event.

Welsh Heritage Quilters meets every Wednesday afternoon from 2-4pm in The Minerva Arts Centre, Llanidloes.

"Our members range from complete beginners to those with many years experience in patchwork and quilting. Our afternoons often include demonstrations from members as well as visiting speakers but sometimes we just meet to sew, chat and share a cup of tea! We are always happy to help each other, swapping ideas and sharing techniques. If you would like to join the group you can be sure of a warm welcome."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

