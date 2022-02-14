Mid Wales chef lines up in culinary competition to find the best in Wales

Matthew Smith

The National and Junior Chef of the Wales contests, organised by the Culinary Association of Wales , will bring together talented chefs from across Wales and England in the quest of the two coveted dragon winners’ trophies.

The finals will be held at the Welsh International Culinary Championships hosted by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea from February 22-24.

Matthew Smith, from Llanidloes, is sous chef at Chartists 1770 at the town's The Trewythen Hotel. He is a previous finalist and is in the running to take an award.

The chefs will be given five hours to prepare and cook their own four course menu for 12 people, featuring mostly Welsh ingredients. A vegan starter will be followed by a fish dish, a main course using two different cuts of Welsh lamb and a dessert featuring seasonal fruits, ice cream, chocolate and biscuit or tuille.

At stake in the final is £1,000 for the winner, £500 for the runner-up and £300 for third place. The winner will also receive a set of knives from Friedr Dick and £250 worth of Churchill products.

The junior chefs will be given three hours to prepare and cook a three course meal for four people, including mostly Welsh ingredients, a seafood starter or fish appetiser will be followed by a main course featuring one prime cut and one secondary cut of Welsh Beef and a seasonal dessert including chocolate and one hot element.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, CAW president, said: “We are delighted with the number and calibre of entries for both showpiece competitions and look forward to the chefs showcasing their skills in the finals.

“We are especially pleased to have two female chefs in the Junior Chef of Wales final, reflecting the gender balance in the industry.

“Following the immense challenges faced by the hospitality industry over the past two years, it will be great to welcome chefs back to the Welsh International Culinary Championships.”