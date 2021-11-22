Worries over Llanidloes bypass

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member, Jane Dodds.

The proposals have been met with opposition from local residents with concerns over safety and over potential disturbances for the residents of Hafren Terrace among the major reasons for opposition.

Currently included in the Welsh Government’s road-building review, Powys Liberal Democrats are campaigning for the proposals to be thrown out altogether and as soon as possible.

Long-serving Councillor for Llanidloes Gareth Morgan and regional Senedd Member Jane Dodds arei among those leading the campaign.

The group hopes to reach 500 signatures before presenting the petition to Deputy Climate Change Lee Waters, who also holds responsibility for road projects.

Councillor Morgan said: “The whole community is against this scheme because it is a complete misconception to bash a road alongside the rear of Hafren Terrace followed by an upgrade in front. The latter is full of danger and disturbance for the residents of Hafren Terrace and many other citizens who enjoy the safety of that cul-de-sac that provides a safe haven to take young families walking and enjoying the countryside.