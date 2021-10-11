Popular tourist chippie in Mid Wales is put up for sale

Evans Fish Bar in Llanidloes is up for sale

Evans’s Fish Bar in Llanidloes, Powys, has served thousands of people at its takeaway and 28-seated restaurant area.

Once on the main A470 trunk road through the market town, it was a must stop for many people travelling between North and South Wales, as well as from the Midlands to the coast.

Andrew Turner, a partner at estate agents Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, said the sale was due to the current owners retiring.

“It’s a great business opportunity for someone in the trade or wanting to run their own business. The current owners have run the business for the last 27 years, prior to that the previous owner for 17 years. It’s a very busy business, frequented by local people and visitors to the area,” he said.

In addition to the business the Grade II listed building offers residential accommodation.

Llanidloes lies just off the main A470 trunk road in the heart of Mid Wales, a popular year-round tourist area. Llyn Clywedog and the Hafren Forest, famous for the source of the Severn and Wye rivers are just a few miles away.

Aberystwyth and the coast are just over 30 miles away. The town is also a hub for outdoor activities such as mountain biking, walking, bird watching, fishing and more.

Andrew said: “This is a thriving business with a good local and passing trade, in addition to the tourist market. It would suit anyone looking to enter the business or already established in it.”