Insight for students into estate agent careers

Tom Lewis and Sarah Rees of MMP/NL who are based in Llanidloes.

The sixth formers from Llanidloes High School had a video meeting with staff from estate agent Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd. Partner Andrew Turner, a chartered surveyor, and residential lettings specialist, Tom Lewis, talked about how they entered the profession and what their roles involved.

Andrew said: “It provided us with some usual insights into how young people perceive an estate agent and what jobs they think exist in the sector. We were able to talk about the routes into the profession, such as on the job training or education, such as college or university.

“As a Mid Wales business, we’re keen to ensure we have a stream of talented professionals working for us and that’s why it’s important for us to break down any misconceptions and highlight the wide range of careers available.

“We have a range of departments, from sales and lettings to commercial and rural. So, there’s a diverse range of opportunities within them, from specialists to support and admin.”

Tom Lewis joined estate agent's Llanidloes office four years ago. “From my own experience, I did a non-related degree and applied for a post as a receptionist. From there, I’ve been in residential lettings for approximately four years, qualifying as a Member of ARLA, a professional body for property agents, during that time. I’m also completing my Masters in the next month which is required for me to become chartered.

“I’ve just started my APC but as I will have the master’s and five years’ experience next summer I should be able to be chartered next summer as long as all goes to plan.”

Chartered surveyor and a Young Surveyor of the Year finalist, Sarah Rees started work experience at the Llanidloes office in 2007 before going to Nottingham Trent University to complete a degree in Real Estate Management. This year she has been with the company 10 years, working between the Llanidloes and Rhayader offices in sales and lettings.

“Having graduated in July 2011, I spotted an advert for a trainee surveyor at MMP and applied. Unfortunately, at the time they were looking for someone with more experience. About a month later Andrew rang to say there was an opening for a receptionist which would be good experience for me. I said yes immediately and started the following Monday.

“After six months on the front desk I was asked if I’d like to move to manage the Llanidloes lettings and begin my APC qualification. Through the support of MMP I passed my APC, qualifying as a chartered surveyor in November 2014 and was shortlisted for Young Surveyor of the Year in 2017. I’m very happy to say, this year marks my 10-year anniversary with the company.

Huw Evans joined the company’s Newtown office to handle phone calls on a Saturday while in sixth form before working in the summer months prior to go to university.

He said: “Circumstances changed, and I stayed with MMP, working towards my Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors qualification. I’m just finishing my third year of the Real Estate Management degree. It’s beneficial to be working in the industry and studying at the same time as it is all relevant.”

“I’m about a quarter way through my structured training to become chartered, which is a two-year scheme. I’ve moved on from the phones and accompanying viewings to now going out to value and market properties on my own. It’s a great job.”