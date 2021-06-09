New sports pitch for town

The new sports pitch

The new 3G pitch is being installed at Llanidloes Sports Centre and replaces the outdated sports pitch. The work to install the pitch will finish this month (June).

As part of the work, by Welshpool-based SWG Construction, an improved floodlighting scheme has also been installed.

The 3G pitch will be suitable for football, hockey and a number of other outdoor sports for the community of Llanidloes and visitors to use.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Young People, Culture and Leisure, said: “I’m delighted that this work is nearing completion and I’m sure that the sporting community in Llanidloes are looking forward to using this resource when it opens as well as Freedom Leisure, who will oversee and manage this facility.

“This project is only possible thanks to the support of Njord Wind Developments, the developers of the Bryn Blaen Wind Farm. This investment has helped to ensure the council’s aspirations and purpose in providing high-quality, inclusive and fully accessible leisure facilities in Powys. We are very grateful.”

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “This will be a fantastic facility and it’s exciting to know that works are nearly finished. This is a great example of partnership working between the council’s education and leisure services and Freedom Leisure.

"We want to work with the community, including the wider sports club and organisations that have played an active role in enabling this project to go ahead, to ensure that they can make the most of these enhanced facilities.”

Gwyn Owen, Area Manager, Freedom Leisure Powys said: “The 3G pitch is a great new facility for Llanidloes Sport Centre. This new facility will be a fantastic incentive to encourage outdoor activities for all Llanidloes residents and help the local community remain as active and healthy as possible.”