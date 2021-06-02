Quilt exhibition celebrates restrictions being eased

Part of the exhibition

Blooming Marvellous showcases many of the beautiful floral quilts that form part of the Welsh Heritage Quilt Collection which the association maintains.

It has around 250 mainly Welsh quilts which have been donated since the association was formed in 1996. Many of these quilts are local to Llanidloes and the surrounding area.

Many of the quilts on display have never been exhibited before and some of them are recent acquisitions, including a couple of rare Welsh Appliqué examples.

“The association is particularly excited to be able to show off these quilts as appliquéd Welsh quilts are very rare and we feel privileged to have them in our collection,” said trustee Sheila Davis.

The exhibition can be seen every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until June 12. Opening hours are from 10.30am until 4.30pm and admission is free.

The association is urgently seeking new volunteers, who don’t need to know anything about quilting or sewing, to help with exhibitions.

Due to a shortage of volunteers, the association is currently able to open for three days a week only, yet the public response to the new exhibition was very encouraging over the weekend.

In addition to six trustees, the association currently has a team of seven volunteers and organises spring and summer exhibitions.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Sheila on Tel: 01686 414981 or Chris Shercliff on Tel: 01686 430780.

Established in 1996, the association collects and cares for antique quilts which are housed under controlled conditions, documented and made available for research.

The association’s home, The Minerva Arts Centre, is a former motor garage which was bought with funding support from the European Union, Powys County Council, Llanidloes Town Council and private donors.

The premises are made available to organisations for hire, often for related textile and craft groups, such as by Welsh Heritage Quilters, The Mid Wales Embroiderers and Minerva Textiles.