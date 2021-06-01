Rhodri hopes to win for Wales

Rhodri Curnow

Rhodri Curnow, 32, ofLlandrindod Wells, who is a member of Powys County Council’s ICT Applications Team, is one of six marksmen and women who will be competing for his country at Kingsclere, Hampshire.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this will be the first time the competition has been held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the Welsh team going in as defending champions, for the first time in 13 years, after winning in 2019.

Unlike the archery that will take place at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, field archers compete over a range of distances, some of which must be estimated, and is shot across a wide range of terrains including up and down hills and in forestry. It also encompasses a wider range of bow styles from modern compound and Olympic recurve bows to the traditional longbows.

“It’s always a privilege to be selected for the Wales team,” said Rhodri.

“The win in 2019 was one of those days where we all shot really well and, between us, we broke six Welsh records and I think nearly all of us shot personal bests that weekend as well.

“The format this year is really different and includes match play similar to what you’ll see in Tokyo over the summer. Most of the team, including me, haven’t got any experience doing those kinds of matches and lockdowns have meant that most of us are going into this with very minimal preparation time.

“It’ll be a tough challenge, but the point is to simulate the kind of experience those of us who want to progress to the GB team will have to face if we’re selected for the World Championships or World Games so even if we lose, we’ll gain a lot of really good knowledge on what to expect going forward into 2022 and beyond.”

Rhodri’s role as a spatial data officer sees him provide mapping for the council, to assist with the provision of services, and he also maintains the address list that it holds.

Councillor Graham Breeze, Powys County Council’s portfolio holder for corporate governance, said: “We wish Rhodri and the rest of his team the best of luck in the Home Nations tournament this weekend.