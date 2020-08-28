Serious crash closes road near Newtown

The crash, at Llandinam on the A470 Newtown to Llanidloes road at about 1pm, is believed to have involved a van and another vehicle.

An air ambulance attended along with police and the Mid and West Wales fire service. One patient was flown to hospital at Stoke.

We have officers at scene of a serious collision on the A470 at Llandinam. Road closures are in place and will be for some time, we request you find alternative routes. We thank you for your assistance and understanding pic.twitter.com/DtHFF1lyw7 — Newtown Police (@DPPNewtown) August 28, 2020

Dyfed-Powys police said they were at the scene of a serious collision and urged drivers to avoid the road as queues built up almost to Newtown.

Motorists trying to find alternative routes also caused congestion on the B4569 between Llanidloes and Caersws.