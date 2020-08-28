Advertising
Serious crash closes road near Newtown
Emergency services were called to a serious crash that closed a busy main road toda.
The crash, at Llandinam on the A470 Newtown to Llanidloes road at about 1pm, is believed to have involved a van and another vehicle.
An air ambulance attended along with police and the Mid and West Wales fire service. One patient was flown to hospital at Stoke.
Dyfed-Powys police said they were at the scene of a serious collision and urged drivers to avoid the road as queues built up almost to Newtown.
Motorists trying to find alternative routes also caused congestion on the B4569 between Llanidloes and Caersws.
