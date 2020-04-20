Staylittle centre sold by Powys County Council

If in the near future the site is sold on by the new owner, PCC could take away 50 per cent of any increase in its value.

Under delegated powers, on Friday, April 17, PCC agreed to sell the former Staylittle outdoor pursuits centre to an undisclosed buyer.

The details of the decision jointly taken by Finance Portfolio Holder, Councillor Aled Davies (Conservative – Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant & Llansilin) and Young People and Culture portfolio holder, Councillor Rachel Powell (Independent – Beguildy) is being kept confidential.

The report said: “That the freehold of the former outdoor pursuit centre at Staylittle is transferred to bidder A.

“That the transfer limits the use of the property to those which fall into the same “use class” as the current outdoor pursuit centre.

“That the transfer is subject to provisions, whereby the council will receive 50 per cent of any increase in value from the purchaser should any part of the site be sold within the first five years.”

The report also explains that the reasons behind the decision include making sure the council receives a “capital receipt” from the sale, as well as removing a “liability” from the council books.

The report adds that the council expects the buyer to “commit” to re-establishing the outdoor pursuits centre.

Advertising

The announcement of Staylittle’s impending closure in late 2017 galvanised a campaign, including a petition of more than 5,000 signatures objecting to closing it down.

It was PCC’s last outdoor education centre, but the Freedom Leisure-run facility closed in April 2018 to make annual savings of £130,000 after attempts to find an alternative operator failed.

The outdoor pursuits centre, which overlooked Llyn Clywedog, was one of several PCC properties that were auctioned by Brightwells at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells on October 31, 2019.

The bidding for Staylittle was expected to start at £230,000.

In August 2019, a planning application to convert the staff accommodation building into a home was withdrawn.

The decision will come into force on Monday, April 27.