Plans lodged to create Neolithic-style tomb

And the design is based on real neolithic tombs found on Ynys Môn, stronghold of the Druids during the Roman invasion of Britain.

The application has been made by Dr Kevin Blockley for the Cambrian Archaeological Project, Out of Eden Stone Age Farm at New Chapel near Llanidloes.

A design and access statement (DAS) submitted with the application explains that “human cremations in pottery urns” would be stored in the tomb.

Dr Blockley, said: “We have consulted widely for our Out of Eden, Neolithic site, but not the cremation mound specifically.

Bryn Celli Ddu - burial chamber near Llanddaniel Fab on Ynys Mon/Anglesey.

“Ashes could also be buried around the outside of the mound, around the kerb stones.”

The proposals form part of the Out of Eden Project which is about “creating a unique” educational experience.

The hope is that this would transition people back to the time of hunter gatherers and their “first experiments” with farming.

The design and access statement asks: “Is there something which we can still learn from the ancient way of life of our ancestors that could influence the course of our own lives?”

Barclodiad Y Gawres burial chamber on the coast between Aberffraw and Rhosneigr on Ynys Mon

The structure of the tomb is based on Neolithic passage tombs on Ynys Môn, Barclodiaid y Gawres and Bryn Celli Ddu, that are in the care of Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

The tomb will be an earth mound, 14m in diameter and 4m tall surrounded by a 2m wide ditch.

On the south-east side there will be a gap in the ditch and an entrance into the stone-lined chambers each with timber shelving where replica Neolithic pottery vessels holding people’s ashes will placed.

The DAS adds that the tomb will be kept locked between burials and access only allowed to those who have placed ashes in the tomb and on other special open days to publicise the project.