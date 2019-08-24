Menu

Body found in hunt for missing man

By Sue Austin | Llanidloes | News | Published:

The body of a man has been discovered in the river near Llanidloes during the search for missing man Malcolm Brookes.

Malcolm Brookes

Mr Brookes was reported missing to police on Wednesday.

Officers say formal identification has not yet taken place, however next of kin are aware of the development.

Officers are now appealing for any information which could help them piece together the events leading up to and after Mr Brookes' disappearance.

"Malcolm was last seen walking in Llanidloes town centre on Monday and his movements since then are not known," a spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

