Tom Grennan joins headliners for major Llangollen concerts

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will head to TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday, July 5.

Friends of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10 am on Tuesday, October 28, via llangollen.net and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 31.

The announcement follows a period of immense success for Tom Grennan who celebrated landing his third consecutive UK number album in August with the release of Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be.

Tom Grennan

He has sold more than 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months, including his recent sold-out Grennan '25 arena tour.

With more than 1.5 million album sales, 2.5 billion streams, an MTV Award for Best UK Act, and a sold-out 25,000-capacity headline show at Gunnersbury Park, Grennan’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Last year, his festive single It Can’t Be Christmas became a seasonal hit, reaching Number 3 in the UK charts.

Tom Grennan joins Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford said: “Our line-up for next summer just keeps getting better and better!

"We’re so excited to welcome Tom Grennan to the iconic Llangollen Pavilion as part of his tour.

"There’s nowhere quite like Llangollen surrounded by mountains, music, and magic - this is going to be an unforgettable night! Tickets will fly for this one!”

For more information go to llangollen.net