North Wales Police officers were called to Llangollen at around 8.18am on Saturday (October 11) after reports a body had been discovered in the water.

A woman was recovered from the water but was sadly confirmed to have died.

A spokesman for the police said her cause of death was unknown, but that it was "not thought to be suspicious".

A statement from the force said: "We can confirm that sadly a body of a female was recovered from the River Dee in Llangollen.

"At 8.18am we received a 999 call reporting a body had been discovered in the water.

"Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services including North Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Water Rescue Team."

Inspector Andy Kirkham of North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family at this distressing time.

“We appreciate this incident caused some disruption to residents and visitors due to the town’s food festival taking place today, and we’d like to thank everyone – including local businesses for their patience whilst we dealt with this tragic incident.

“Enquiries are under way to formally identify the woman. The cause of death is unknown but at this stage it is not thought to be suspicious.”