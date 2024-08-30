Hundreds of paddlers set to make a splash as they celebrate life of 'one of the world's best kayakers'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bren Orton sadly died in Italy in May but the 29-year-old left a remarkable legacy and influence among water sports enthusiasts.

Mr Orton was a regular on the white waters of the River Dee at Llangollen and that is where his friends will be gathering in celebration on Saturday afternoon.

Friend David Bain said people are coming to the North Wales beauty spot from all over the world as a mark of respect to their much loved friend. There will be other events in the US and in Italy as the world remembers the man.