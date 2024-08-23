Police confirm the reason for Thursday's incident at world famous viaduct

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The emergency services rushed to the area at 10.40am after receiving report of a body in the water.

A spokesperson for >North Wales Police's Wrexham Rural team said: "Shortly before 10.40am yesterday, Thursday, August 22nd, we were called to a report of a body in the water in the Froncysyllte area of Wrexham."

The roads surrounding the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct had been closed and the police had asked people to avoid the area.

The spokesperson added: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust.

"The body of a man was located and, sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Formal identification is yet to take place.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed."