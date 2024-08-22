Roads closed as emergency services rush to incident near beauty spot aqueduct
A major emergency services response has been sent to a beauty spot on the border in north Wales.
North Wales Police said officers were responding to an incident in the Froncysyllte area and that roads surrounding the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct are closed.
A statement from thesaid: "We are currently responding to an incident in the Froncysyllte area.
"Officers are in attendance, alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"The roads surrounding the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct are closed and we are kindly asking people to avoid the area for the time being and take alternative routes where possible."
