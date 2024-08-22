Roads closed as emergency services rush to incident near beauty spot aqueduct

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Wales Police said officers were responding to an incident in the Froncysyllte area and that roads surrounding the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct are closed.

A statement from the >NWP Wrexham Rural team said: "We are currently responding to an incident in the Froncysyllte area.

"Officers are in attendance, alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The roads surrounding the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct are closed and we are kindly asking people to avoid the area for the time being and take alternative routes where possible."

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

North Wales Fire & Rescue Service and the Wales Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.