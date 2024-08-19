Police firearms officers shot cow to end its suffering after road crash, force confirms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Wales Police say that vets were not available in the Acrefair area, between Chirk and Llangollen, so they deemed that the most humane thing to do was to send a specially trained officer to carry out the grim task.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Following a collision between a cow and a vehicle, the cow suffered significant injuries which resulted in the animal suffering.

"Due to those injuries, it was deemed the most humane course of action was to put the animal down in a timely fashion, which was undertaken by specially trained firearms officers, who were dispatched to the scene due to the non-availability of veterinary surgeons in the locality.

The Llangollen Road, in Acrefair was closed for nearly two and a half hours on Thursday as officers dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police had earlier said: "We received a call at 11.06am reporting a road traffic collision involving a car and livestock on Llangollen Road, Acrefair.

"Officers attended and the road was closed until approximately 1.30pm."

Drivers had been advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that its crews did not attend the incident.