Livestock was involved in crash with a car that closed road for more than two hours - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers of North Wales Police say the Llangollen Road, Acrefair was closed for nearly two and a half hours on Thursday as officers dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We received a call at 11.06 reporting an road traffic collision involving a car and livestock on Llangollen Road, Acrefair.

"Officers attended and the road was closed until approximately 1.30pm."

Drivers had been advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Comments on social media report that the incident involved a cow, and that it did not survive the incident.

The emergency services have been asked for more information.

Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that its crews did not attend the incident.