"Anyone with concerns over 20mph restrictions should contact us" - border council

It's all a part of a 'listening' review of the controversial 20mph speed limit policy that has been called by the Welsh Government.

Wrexham Council, which includes communities bordering Shropshire, has asked for people to email it to make the case for ending specific routes.

But they warn that the 20mph limits can't be speedily scrapped because they need to go through the necessary procedures first.

The 20mph speed restrictions were introduced on restricted roads throughout Wales in September last year with the aims of reducing collisions and severe injuries, encouraging more people to walk and cycle, make streets safer and help to improve our health and well-being.

Opponents of the lower limits have been exercised in their opposition.

Councillor David A Bithell, Wrexham Council's deputy leader, said: “The implementation of the 20mph scheme has proved to be somewhat divisive, so I welcome the Welsh Government's programme of listening.”

"I invite anyone with concerns over 20mph restrictions on roads in Wrexham to contact us via the dedicated email address, and to give reasons why you think the restrictions in a particular location should be amended.”

The council says it is not expecting wholesale changes to the current speed restrictions. Any future amendments will be of a target nature.

A council spokesperson said: "Any changes that we propose are unlikely come into force immediately.

"This is because we will need to follow statutory traffic orders and procedures.

"These changes can take from six months plus. There will also be a need to put in place tests against the guidance to ensure appropriateness of any changes."

The council is inviting residents to contact it via a dedicated email address 20mphConsultation@wrexham.gov.uk .

Here you may put your case as to why you think a particular road is not suited to the 20mph restriction, this must be a reasoned application as general demands are unlikely to qualify against the guidance tests.

The council spokesperson adds: "As an authority we will be relying on a dedicated funding stream to action any future changes."