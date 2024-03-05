Brother-in-law's cycle ride tribute to 'inspirational' search and rescue deputy leader will be coming to Shropshire in May

Described as a “dynamic and friendly” Paul Hickson was an integral part of Tîm Achub A Chwilio De Eryri – the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team, (SSSRT).

Paul, who was 63 ,served as its deputy leader until he sadly passed away after a short illness in July, 2023.

Rob Coldicott, from Whitbourne, Herefordshire, said Paul, who retired to Bala but hailed originally from London was “an integral part” of the rescue team and his passing was an “enormous loss.”

Paul Hickson - climbing (Image SSSRT/Rob Coldicott)

The life-saving team operates in the South of Snowdonia National Park in north west Wales.

It provides vital support to North Wales Police in the event of a mountain emergencies and is called upon to help locate missing or vulnerable people in lowland and built-up areas.

Rob said: “We cherish his memory and we will forever keep him in our hearts. He was an amazing man.

“He touched so many lives and a few more people are walking around today thanks, in part, to his involvement with the SSSRT.

“He was such a dynamic and friendly presence.

“Paul was instrumental in the development of training new recruits, overseeing the team’s equipment and kit, and representing the team at national meetings and beyond.”

Before he retired craftsman Paul was self-employed and skilled in renovating stained glass.

Ahead of the event keen fund-raisers have already managed to raise £2000.

Now Rob, who is semi-retired and works in the community, is calling for people across Wales to take part in the ride to help boost the funds or the rescue team.

“We are looking for as many cyclists and cheerleaders as possible to join us on our London-Bala, 2024 Tour.

“You don’t have to ride all of the way, even a few hours in the saddle with us would be great.”

The route will take riders through the key locations of Paul’s life from London, where he was born, to Bala where they will be joined by members of the local search and rescue team

“In five days and over 250 miles, we hope to honour him, raise awareness and money to support the vital work of the SSSRT.” He added.

The ‘Paul-o-thon’ ride starts on May 28, and there are already 12 dedicated riders involved.

Anyone interested in joining the ride, at sections or all the way, see the website, www.tourdepaul.co.uk for further details of the route and how people can support the charity fundraising.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Dale Spridgeon