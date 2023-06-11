Search and rescue team called to help after climber injured in fall

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) was called out to assist ambulance crews with the patient. Picture: NEWSAR

The incident took place on Thursday evening at Trevor Rocks near Llangollen.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended after a report of a climber being injured – and then asked for help from North East Wales Search and Rescue to get the victim to road.

An update from the search and rescue team said: "On Thursday evening a climber was injured in a fall at Trevor Rocks near Llangollen.

North East Wales Search and Rescue was called out to assist ambulance crews with the patient. Picture: NEWSAR

"Welsh Ambulance Service crews were already in attendance and requested our assistance to evacuate him to the road.

"Team members responded with two of our Land Rovers.

"The casualty was packaged onto our stretcher and taken down to a waiting ambulance."

