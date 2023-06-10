All Star and Music Hall show raises funds for Ukraine

With the cheque for the £4,700 show proceeds are, from left, Lee Taylor of the Collen Players, Sian Glynne-Jones of Llangollen Twenty Club and Caroline Anthonisz of Llangollen Operatic Society and The Young ‘Uns

For the first time ever Llangollen Operatic Society, Llangollen Twenty Club and The Collen Players joined forces to present the big show at Llangollen Town Hall over two nights on May 11 and 12.

The proceeds, which came from tickets, raffle tickets and other donations, will all go to support the Disaster Emergency Committee in which 15 of the UK’s top charities have come together to supply a lifeline to thousands of survivors of the earthquake which devastated southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria on February 6.

The Llangollen entertainers spent months planning the show which saw each of the groups involved showcasing their skills to packed audiences.

The Operatic, drawing a large contingent from its junior section the Young ‘Uns, performed numbers from the smash-hit shows Hamilton, Six, Oliver Les Miserables and Half a Sixpence, while the Twenty Club drama group presented comedy sketches – some specially written for the occasion – based on their past hits such as Blackadder and Absolutely Fabulous.

The Collen Players provided a taste of the Victorian music hall shows for which they have become famous, with their founder Lee Taylor acting as chairman for the show.

There was prize raffle on both nights with prizes donated by local businesses which also pledged their financial support.

Phil Robinson, a spokesperson for the organising team who also performed on stage, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised so much for this very worthy cause.

“The dreadful earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria at the start of this year have now dropped down the news agenda but the plight of thousands of survivors who were left without homes or possessions is still very real.

“Performers, musicians and back stage crew drawn from each of the three groups were thrilled to be involved in the show and we had two fantastic nights with packed audiences on both.