Strictly star teams up with jazz legend at eisteddfod

Strictly singer Tommy Blaize will be joining Guy Barker and his Big Band for a “powerhouse performance” in a star-studded concert at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod at 8pm on Friday, July 7.

It’s a return to the festival for Guy who has also shared the stage with other superstars including George Michael, Sting, Van Morrison, Elvis Costello, Phil Collins, Sammy Davis Jr and Liza Minnelli among many others.

The first of Guy’s two previous appearances at Llangollen Eisteddfod was in 2003, backing husband and wife duo Johnny Dankworth and Cleo Laine and he returned to play with bass-baritone Sir Willard White in 2009.

This time he’ll be conducting his own 15-piece band along with Strictly Come Dancing lead singer Tommy Blaize as well as Claire Teal and Vanessa Haynes and sax player Giacomo Smith.

Guy, 65, has fond memories of performing at Llangollen and he said: “I played with Willard White when he did a tribute to Paul Robeson and before that I was there with John Dankworth and Cleo Laine.

“I remember the stage and the backstage area well and the audience were so enthusiastic. It’s a great place to play.”

One of Guy's career highlights was backing Sinatra in front of 45,000 fans in Italy.

He has also recorded eight solo albums, two of which were nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, and since 2008 he has been the musical director and arranger for the annual Jazz Voice concert at the Barbican, which opens the London Jazz Festival, and has a long-standing role with the Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

He arranged the music for the films The Talented Mr Ripley and The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency by the late film director Anthony Minghella, who said: “Guy Barker is that rare thing - a brilliant soloist, a born leader and a generous accompanist. He can play so your heart breaks or your head swivels.”

Llangollen Eisteddfod executive producer Camilla King said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to book Guy Barker for a return visit for what will be a truly memorable night.

“The audience can expect punchy brass, New Orleans soul and a journey through the history of jazz song, featuring both classics and surprise new arrangements, including a re-imagined Tom Waits number.