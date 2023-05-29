'Serious' crash on A-road involving motorbike leaves man needing hospital treatment

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a cross-country road.

North Wales Police has issued an appeal following the 'serious' crash involving a motorbike near Llangollen on Sunday morning.

Officers received a call at at around 11am, reporting an RTC on the A539 shortly before the Sun Pub Inn, between Trevor and Llangollen.

Emergency Services attended the incident which resulted in one man being taken to Stoke hospital with serious injuries.

PC Dave Bill said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along the A539 between Trevor and Llangollen just prior to 11am yesterday (May 28th), who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage, to contact the Roads Policing Unit.”

Anyone with information that could assist with investigations is asked to contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000456109.

