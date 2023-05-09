Man faces three charges of attempted murder

Mold Crown Court

Ryan Wyn Jones of Clawdd Poncen, was remanded in custody by magistrates at a special court in Mold, North Wales.

In a brief hearing on Monday afternoon the 27-year-old man was remanded in custody on three charges of attempted murder and for having a bladed article.

No pleas were taken, there was no application for bail and he was remanded for trial to appear at Mold Crown Court on June 9.

A prosecution application for three children not to be named in reports was granted.

North Wales police were called to Corwen in the early hours of Friday.

A woman of 33 was said to be critical but stable in hospital and a child had serious injuries. Two other children had been released from hospital police said.

Detective Inspector Myfanwy Kirkwood said : "We'd like to take the opportunity once again to thank the local community for their support and assistance.