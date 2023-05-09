Notification Settings

Man faces three charges of attempted murder

By Sue AustinLlangollen

A man has been charged with three cases of attempted murder after an incident in Corwen.

Mold Crown Court
Mold Crown Court

Ryan Wyn Jones of Clawdd Poncen, was remanded in custody by magistrates at a special court in Mold, North Wales.

In a brief hearing on Monday afternoon the 27-year-old man was remanded in custody on three charges of attempted murder and for having a bladed article.

No pleas were taken, there was no application for bail and he was remanded for trial to appear at Mold Crown Court on June 9.

A prosecution application for three children not to be named in reports was granted.

North Wales police were called to Corwen in the early hours of Friday.

A woman of 33 was said to be critical but stable in hospital and a child had serious injuries. Two other children had been released from hospital police said.

Detective Inspector Myfanwy Kirkwood said : "We'd like to take the opportunity once again to thank the local community for their support and assistance.

"We continue to appeal to anybody who may have information to contact us."

Llangollen
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

