Bethan receives top award for steering care home through pandemic

Bethan Mascarenhas. Photo: Mandy Jones.

Bethan Mascarenhas, now 33, was chosen by the Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers to receive its City and Guilds Livery Company Prize for 2023 for her outstanding commitment.

She took on the Old Vicarage Care Home in Llangollen with her brother Richard just a few months before the Covid pandemic struck.

Bethan said she channelled reserves of energy she never knew she had and also took on the extra challenge of studying for a Level 5 management certification during the pandemic lockdown – and qualified with flying colours.

And she said she received unstinting support from her family, her care team at the Old Vicarage and her tutors at Pendine Academy of Social Care, the training arm of Pendine Park care organisation in Wrexham.

Pendine Academy assessor Jenna Evans, who nominated Bethan for the award, said her dedication to her leadership role and her resolve to always go the extra mile was formidable.

The award was presented to Bethan by the Lord Mayor of London Alderman Nicholas Lyons at a ceremony and lunch at Mansion House in the City of London.

Bethan said: “It was the surprise of my life. Gaining the qualification in itself was already a reward in my eyes. But I feel so touched to have even been nominated, never mind won this award. It’s a huge honour.”

She grew up surrounded by elderly residents in a care facility run by her parents Ken and Carol Mascarenhas, who own Abbey Dingle Care Home, in Llangollen.

“It was a great way to grow up and made me realise from an early age how joyful being around elderly people can be. They all have such fascinating life-stories and I was constantly inspired by so many of the residents I became friends with,” said Bethan.

After school she attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and eventually set up her own touring theatre company delivering music and performance shows to audiences across the country.

“Often we would perform for vulnerable society members," she said.

"We would work with Arts in Health, Age UK and community theatre groups. I think my creative background and lifelong love of music was a massive source of strength helping see us through what were five of the most challenging years of our lives.”

Bethan also drew on her theatrical background to keep residents entertained and to help quell their anxiety during lockdown.

She said: “We came up with all sorts of ideas to reduce the isolation of lockdown.

"I used numerous of the skills I learned at arts school but I would also ask our residents and staff for ideas of activities which they would like to do and we would do anything which was within the realms of possibility whether it be storytelling sessions, gardening, listening to music together or holding mini indoor picnics.

"We did it all and we managed to keep Covid out of the home all the way through until 2022, well after the vaccinations programme had begun.”

After a strenuous few years, Bethan is now taking a temporary step back from her full time management role. She is still in constant touch with the home, its residents and all her staff, but she has decided to study for further qualifications to further underpin her leadership role.