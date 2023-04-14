Wrexham superfan living with brain cancer gets to be Red Dragons' guest of honour

Maria and her dad Mervyn at Wrexham AFC

Maria Edwards, a 34-year-old life-long football supporter from Llangollen, didn't want her brain cancer diagnosis to stop her from doing what she loves most, such as watching her favourite team.

Nightingale House Hospice teamed up with Wrexham AFC to help Maria visit the Racecourse Ground to watch her team defeat Oldham Athletic 5-1.

Maria said life had changed hugely since receiving her diagnosis.

She said: “I led a normal life. I enjoyed going out and socialising with my friends before I was diagnosed with a brain tumour which has impacted my mobility and means doing normal things has become very difficult. Everything has changed for me, as I now rely on a wheelchair.

“Coming to terms with my condition has been challenging - but I have a team of people here at Nightingale House who are supporting my whole family as well as me.”

The Wrexham hospice team has been helping Maria to do activities she enjoys. So they contacted Wrexham AFC, who were more than happy to help arrange for Maria to go to a match.

Maria continued: “My dad and I used to go to Wrexham football matches when I was a kid. Since then, I’ve always supported Wrexham.

“Having the opportunity to go to a match again with my dad was excellent. We went for a few drinks at Wetherspoons after the game, which was lovely to do again. I love going with the crowd to the pub.”

At the game, Maria’s name was lit up around the pitch, she got to meet player Rory Watson and executive director Humphrey Ker, as well as being gifted signed gloves from Rob Lainton.

Maria and her dad Mervyn at Wrexham AFC with player Rory Watson and executive director Humphrey Ker

Kerry Evans, disability liaison for Wrexham AFC, said: "It was a real privilege to meet Maria recently and was wonderful to have been able to organise her recent visit with dad to sit on our wheelchair viewing platform and enjoy a very special day making memories at the club she loves.