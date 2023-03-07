Police used a drone to get a bird's eye view of the Glyn Ceiriog area

Police in the beautiful Glyn Ceiriog area near Chirk and Llangollen say "lack of maintenance on lanes in the area over the years has created perfect conditions for off-road motorbikes" and at the weekend they used drones to carry out 20 motorcycle stop checks.

They have also talked to more than 100 trial bikers in an operation.

PCSO Gareth Jones said: “The Ceiriog Valley has for so long had issues with anti-social driving, with trail bikes and 4x4 use in the area along the tracks."

He also spoke of the impact on locals and tourists and an increase in the number of incidents.

PCSO Jones said: “We do patrol the area and engage with the community as much as we can, but of course it is impossible to be there 24 hours a day, especially given the isolated nature of where these incidents occur.

Police used a drone to get a bird's eye view of the Glyn Ceiriog area

“Operation Takeoff was a great opportunity for us to engage with several legitimate organised groups to explain the concerns of residents and to highlight the closure of the wayfarer. We also carried out more than 20 stop checks on off-road bikes, which I am pleased to report were all without any issues.

“We urge anyone who witnesses anti-social driving in the area to contact officers of 101, or via the web chat.”

Inspector Matt Subacchi, of the police team in the Wrexham Rural area, praised PCSO Jones and said they would not have been able to run the operation without him.

Insp Subacchi said: “Gareth has been a fantastic officer for the Glyn Ceiriog area, and without him, we wouldn’t have been able to run this operation.

“We continue to require information and reports from the public to ensure we have up-to-date information, descriptions, and locations of where off-road bikes are being used and are causing a nuisance, and to enable us to carry out further operations like this.

“Those who ride motorbikes in an antisocial manner and in contravention of the rules will be dealt with robustly.”

Police used a drone to get a bird's eye view of the Glyn Ceiriog area

Operation Blue Takeoff, which tackles the illegal use of off-road bikes, took place on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

It saw Wrexham Rural officers working with the Intercept Team, Drone Unit, the off-road motorcycle team and the local council to tackle increasing reports of anti-social riding in the valley.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: "It comes as the lack of maintenance on lanes in the area over the years has created perfect conditions for off-road motorbikes, which have been used as a scrambling track, specifically a route that has been temporarily restricted for traffic by the council from Pentre Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog to Pen Bwlch Llandrillo.

"As a result, some residents have reported they no longer feel safe walking, horse-riding or cycling in the area.